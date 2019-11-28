Top-Events
DTM
R
DTM
Hockenheim 2
04 Okt.
-
06 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
VLN
R
VLN
VLN 8
12 Okt.
-
12 Okt.
Event beendet
R
VLN
VLN 9
26 Okt.
-
26 Okt.
Event beendet
Moto3
R
Moto3
Sepang
01 Nov.
-
03 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Moto3
Valencia
15 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
Moto2
R
Moto2
Sepang
01 Nov.
-
03 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Moto2
Valencia
15 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
Rallycross-WM
R
Rallycross-WM
Kapstadt
08 Nov.
-
10 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
Formel E
R
Formel E
Riad 1
22 Nov.
-
22 Nov.
Rennen in
00 Stunden
:
14 Minuten
:
16 Sekunden
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
Formel E
Riad 2
23 Nov.
-
23 Nov.
Training in
18 Stunden
:
09 Minuten
:
15 Sekunden
Kompletter Rennkalender
WEC
R
WEC
4h Schanghai
08 Nov.
-
10 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
WEC
8h Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dez.
-
14 Dez.
Nächster Event in
19 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
Superbike-WM
R
Superbike-WM
San Juan
11 Okt.
-
13 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Superbike-WM
Losail
24 Okt.
-
26 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
Rallye-WM
R
Rallye-WM
Spanien
24 Okt.
-
27 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Rallye-WM
Australien
14 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix 2
08 Nov.
-
10 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Sepang
01 Nov.
-
03 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
MotoGP
Valencia
15 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
ELMS
R
ELMS
4h Portimao
25 Okt.
-
27 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
Formel 3
R
Formel 3
Sotschi
26 Sept.
-
29 Sept.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
Formel 2
R
Formel 2
Sotschi
26 Sept.
-
29 Sept.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 2
Abu Dhabi
28 Nov.
-
01 Dez.
Nächster Event in
5 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
Formel 1
R
Formel 1
Sao Paulo
14 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Abu Dhabi
Tickets
28 Nov.
-
01 Dez.
1. Training in
6 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
WTCR
R
WTCR
Macau
14 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
WTCR
Sepang
13 Dez.
-
15 Dez.
Nächster Event in
20 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
Copyright

To file a copyright infringement notification with us, you will need to send a written communication that includes substantially the following (please consult your legal counsel or see Section 512(c)(3) of the Copyright Act to confirm these requirements):

  • A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.
  • Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed, or, if multiple copyrighted works at a single online site are covered by a single notification, a representative list of such works at that site.
  • Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit the service provider to locate the material. Providing URLs in the body of an email is the best way to help us locate content quickly.
  • Information reasonably sufficient to permit the service provider to contact the complaining party, such as an address, telephone number, and, if available, an electronic mail address at which the complaining party may be contacted.
  • A statement that the complaining party has a good faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.
  • A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Please send correspondence to:

Motorsport.com, Inc.
Attn: Copyright Infringement
5972 NE 4th Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
USA

Email: ch_de.copyright@motorsport.com

Please also note that under Section 512(f) any person who knowingly materially misrepresents that material or activity is infringing may be subject to liability. Please also be advised that we enforce a policy that provides for the termination in appropriate circumstances of subscribers.

