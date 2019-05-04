MotoGP
MotoGP 2020: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

MotoGP 2020: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
04.05.2019, 10:00

Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die MotoGP-Saison 2020 mit den bestätigten Piloten und Teams sowie Fahrerwechseln

Marc Marquez und Jorge Lorenzo bleiben bei Repsol Honda Team, Valentino Rossi und Maverick Vinales bei Yamaha Factory Racing, Andrea Dovizioso bei Ducati Team. Dennoch ist der MotoGP-Fahrermarkt vor der Saison 2020 in Bewegung.

Die sogenannte Silly-Season sorgt bei einigen Teams für eine Neuaufstellung. Hier ist der aktuelle Überblick zu den Fahrern und Teams der MotoGP-Saison 2020 mit allen bestätigten Piloten - zum Durchblättern in der Fotostrecke und als Übersicht in Tabellenform!

Zum Durchblättern: Fahrer und Teams für die MotoGP-Saison 2020:

Gesucht: Die MotoGP-Piloten 2020

Gesucht: Die MotoGP-Piloten 2020
1/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda 2019: Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo

Honda 2019: Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo
2/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Marc Marquez (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Marc Marquez (Spanien)
3/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Jorge Lorenzo (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Jorge Lorenzo (Spanien)
4/27

Foto: : Repsol Media

Ducati 2019: Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci

Ducati 2019: Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci
5/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Dovizioso (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Dovizioso (Italien)
6/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha 2019: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales

Yamaha 2019: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales
7/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Valentino Rossi (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Valentino Rossi (Italien)
8/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Maverick Vinales (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Maverick Vinales (Spanien)
9/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Suzuki 2019: Alex Rins, Joan Mir

Suzuki 2019: Alex Rins, Joan Mir
10/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Rins (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Rins (Spanien)
11/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Joan Mir (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Joan Mir (Spanien)
12/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM 2019: Johann Zarco, Pol Espargaro

KTM 2019: Johann Zarco, Pol Espargaro
13/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Johann Zarco

Bestätigt für 2020: Johann Zarco
14/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Pol Espargaro (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Pol Espargaro (Spanien)
15/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia 2019: Andrea Iannone, Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia 2019: Andrea Iannone, Aleix Espargaro
16/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Iannone (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Iannone (Italien)
17/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Aleix Espargaro (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Aleix Espargaro (Spanien)
18/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

LCR-Honda 2019: Cal Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami

LCR-Honda 2019: Cal Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami
19/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Cal Crutchlow (Großbritannien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Cal Crutchlow (Großbritannien)
20/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac-Ducati 2019: Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac-Ducati 2019: Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia
21/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Francesco Bagnaia (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Francesco Bagnaia (Italien)
22/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Petronas-Yamaha 2019: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli

Petronas-Yamaha 2019: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli
23/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tech-3-KTM 2019: Hafizh Syahrin, Miguel Oliveira

Tech-3-KTM 2019: Hafizh Syahrin, Miguel Oliveira
24/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Miguel Oliveira (Portugal)

Bestätigt für 2020: Miguel Oliveira (Portugal)
25/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Avintia-Ducati 2019: Karel Abraham, Tito Rabat

Avintia-Ducati 2019: Karel Abraham, Tito Rabat
26/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Karel Abraham (Tschechien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Karel Abraham (Tschechien)
27/27

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die MotoGP-Saison 2020:

Team Fahrer 1 Fahrer 2
Japan Honda Spain Marc Marquez Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Italy Ducati Italy Andrea Dovizioso ??
Japan Yamaha Italy Valentino Rossi Spain Maverick Vinales
Japan Suzuki Spain Alex Rins Spain Joan Mir
Austria KTM France Johann Zarco Spain Pol Espargaro

Italy Aprilia

 Italy Andrea Iannone Spain Aleix Espargaro

Monaco LCR-Honda

 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow ??
Italy Pramac-Ducati Italy Francesco Bagnaia ??
Malaysia Petronas-Yamaha ?? ??
France Tech-3-KTM Portugal Miguel Oliveira ??
Spain Avintia-Ducati Czech Republic Karel Abraham ??
