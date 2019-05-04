MotoGP 2020: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die MotoGP-Saison 2020 mit den bestätigten Piloten und Teams sowie Fahrerwechseln
Marc Marquez und Jorge Lorenzo bleiben bei Repsol Honda Team, Valentino Rossi und Maverick Vinales bei Yamaha Factory Racing, Andrea Dovizioso bei Ducati Team. Dennoch ist der MotoGP-Fahrermarkt vor der Saison 2020 in Bewegung.
Die sogenannte Silly-Season sorgt bei einigen Teams für eine Neuaufstellung. Hier ist der aktuelle Überblick zu den Fahrern und Teams der MotoGP-Saison 2020 mit allen bestätigten Piloten - zum Durchblättern in der Fotostrecke und als Übersicht in Tabellenform!
Zum Durchblättern: Fahrer und Teams für die MotoGP-Saison 2020:
Gesucht: Die MotoGP-Piloten 2020
Honda 2019: Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo
Bestätigt für 2020: Marc Marquez (Spanien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Jorge Lorenzo (Spanien)
Ducati 2019: Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci
Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Dovizioso (Italien)
Yamaha 2019: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales
Bestätigt für 2020: Valentino Rossi (Italien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Maverick Vinales (Spanien)
Suzuki 2019: Alex Rins, Joan Mir
Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Rins (Spanien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Joan Mir (Spanien)
KTM 2019: Johann Zarco, Pol Espargaro
Bestätigt für 2020: Johann Zarco
Bestätigt für 2020: Pol Espargaro (Spanien)
Aprilia 2019: Andrea Iannone, Aleix Espargaro
Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Iannone (Italien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Aleix Espargaro (Spanien)
LCR-Honda 2019: Cal Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami
Bestätigt für 2020: Cal Crutchlow (Großbritannien)
Pramac-Ducati 2019: Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia
Bestätigt für 2020: Francesco Bagnaia (Italien)
Petronas-Yamaha 2019: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli
Tech-3-KTM 2019: Hafizh Syahrin, Miguel Oliveira
Bestätigt für 2020: Miguel Oliveira (Portugal)
Avintia-Ducati 2019: Karel Abraham, Tito Rabat
Bestätigt für 2020: Karel Abraham (Tschechien)
Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die MotoGP-Saison 2020:
|Team
|Fahrer 1
|Fahrer 2
|Honda
|Marc Marquez
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Ducati
|Andrea Dovizioso
|??
|Yamaha
|Valentino Rossi
|Maverick Vinales
|Suzuki
|Alex Rins
|Joan Mir
|KTM
|Johann Zarco
|Pol Espargaro
|
Aprilia
|Andrea Iannone
|Aleix Espargaro
|
LCR-Honda
|Cal Crutchlow
|??
|Pramac-Ducati
|Francesco Bagnaia
|??
|Petronas-Yamaha
|??
|??
|Tech-3-KTM
|Miguel Oliveira
|??
|Avintia-Ducati
|Karel Abraham
|??
