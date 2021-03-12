MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar

Die Motorentwicklung ist zwar eingefroren, aber die MotoGP-Ingenieure arbeiten in den Bereichen Chassis, Schwinge und Aerodynamik auf Hochtouren. Wir blicken auf die technischen Details beim Test in Katar.

Bezüglich Aerodynamik gibt es einerseits die Version mit dem großen "Frontflügel" für mehr Anpressdruck und eine kleinere für weniger Anpressdruck und mehr Topspeed. In Erinnerung an den verstorbenen Fausto Gresini ist dort nicht mehr Aprilia zu lesen, sondern Fausto.

Ducati Desmosedici GP21

10 / 26

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Die neue Verkleidung hilft uns nicht auf der Geraden, sondern am Kurveneingang", verrät Francesco Bagnaia. "Das Motorrad verhält sich am Kurveneingang etwas einfacher." Abzuwarten bleibt, ob das auch in langsameren Kurven wie in Jerez ein Vorteil ist.