MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar
Wir blicken mit Detailfotos auf einige technische Entwicklungen, an denen die sechs MotoGP-Hersteller im Laufe der Vorbereitungstests in Katar gearbeitet haben
Fotostrecke: Technik beim MotoGP-Test 2021 in Losail (Katar)
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Honda RC213V
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Honda RC213V
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Honda RC213V
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
KTM RC16
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
KTM RC16
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Suzuki GSX-RR
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Suzuki GSX-RR
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Holeshot-Devices
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brembo-Bremsscheibe
Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha-Sonderdesign
Foto: : Yamaha MotoGP
Weiterlesen:
- MotoGP-Test Katar Donnerstag: Drei Yamaha-Fahrer an der Spitze
- MotoGP-Test Katar Mittwoch: Jack Miller unterbietet Rundenrekord
- MotoGP-Test Katar Sonntag: Fabio Quartararo vor Jack Miller Schnellster
- MotoGP-Test Katar Samstag: Aprilia-Pilot Aleix Espargaro fährt Bestzeit
- MotoGP-Shakedown in Katar: Stefan Bradl am Freitag der Schnellste
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|MotoGP
|Event
|MotoGP-Test in Losail
|Autor
|Gerald Dirnbeck