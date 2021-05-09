MotoGP-Fahrer auf Instagram, Facebook und Co.: Wer hat die meisten Follower?

Die sozialen Medien sind auch in der MotoGP jüngst immer wieder zum Gesprächsthema geworden: Ob es nun um Jorge Lorenzos Webshow, Maverick Vinales' gelöschten Twitter-Account oder ganz allgemein den zunehmenden Hass im Netz ging. Fakt ist: Auch für die Fahrer werden Instagram & Co. immer wichtiger.

Nicht nur, dass sie sich darüber direkt an ihre Fans wenden können. Auch um ihren Marktwert gegenüber Sponsoren zu steigern, haben die sozialen Medien in den vergangenen Jahren immer mehr an Relevanz gewonnen. So wie die Fahrer auf der Strecke in Siegen und Punkten gemessen werden, zählen hier die Follower.

Die MotoGP-Fahrer im Social-Media-Ranking 1 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Wir haben die Follower-Zahlen der Fahrer auf Instagram, Facebook und Twitter addiert (Stand: Anfang Mai 2021) - und das ist das Ergebnis! #23: Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) - 79.000 Follower 2 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #22: Iker Lecuona (Tech-3-KTM) - 106.000 Follower 3 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #21: Brad Binder (KTM) - 292.000 Follower 4 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #20: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR-Honda) - 314.000 Follower 5 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #19: Enea Bastianini (Avintia-Ducati) - 326.000 Follower 6 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #18: Jorge Martin (Pramac-Ducati) - 435.00 7 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #17: Stefan Bradl (Repsol-Honda): 510.000 8 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #16: Joan Mir (Suzuki) - 618.000 Follower 9 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #15: Luca Marini (Avintia-Ducati): 691.000 Follower 10 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #14: Johann Zarco (Pramac-Ducati) - 760.000 Follower 11 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #13: Danilo Petrucci (Tech-3-KTM): 806.000 Follower 12 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #12 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati): 811.000 Follower 13 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #11 Franco Mordbidelli (Petronas-Yamaha) - 826.000 Follower 14 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #10: Jack Miller (Ducati) - 827.000 Follower 15 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #9: Miguel Oliveira (KTM) - 1.207.000 Follower 16 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #8: Alex Rins (Suzuki) - 1.279.000 Follower 17 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #7: Pol Espargaro (Repsol-Honda) - 1.489.000 Follower 18 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #6: Alex Marquez (LCR-Honda) - 1.570.000 Follower 19 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #5: Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia): 1.711.000 Follower 20 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #4: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): 1.967.000 Follower 21 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #3: Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) - 2.122.000 Follower 22 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #2: Marc Marquez (Repsol-Honda) - 12.609.000 Follower 23 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images #1: Valentino Rossi (Petronas-Yamaha): 28.853.000 Follower 24 / 24 Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Wir haben uns deshalb angesehen, wie viele Anhänger die 22 Stammpiloten plus Stefan Bradl insgesamt auf sich vereinen können. In die Zählung eingegangen sind die offiziellen Profile der Fahrer auf Instagram, Facebook und Twitter, deren Zahlen wir auf- beziehungsweise abgerundet und am Ende aufaddiert haben.

Die Erkenntnis: Neun Fahrer kommen in der Summe auf mehr als eine Million Follower - und der amtierende Weltmeister Joan Mir zählt nicht dazu. Die Top 2 im Social-Media-Ranking ist dem Rest meilenweit voraus, wobei die unangefochtene Nummer eins wiederum mehr als 16 Millionen Follower Vorsprung hat.

Der Spitzenreiter dürfte dabei kaum jemanden wirklich überraschen. Dafür rangieren andere, von denen man es vielleicht nicht gedacht hätte, erstaunlich weit vorn. Um sich selbst ein Bild davon zu machen, klicken Sie sich am besten durch unsere Fotostrecken mit allen MotoGP-Fahrern und Zahlen zum Thema.

Eine detaillierte Auflistung der Followerzahlen nach Fahrer und Kanal liefert unsere Tabelle: