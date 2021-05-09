Tickets
MotoGP-Piloten wägen ab: Testfahrten direkt nach dem Rennen sinnvoll?
MotoGP Fotostrecke

MotoGP-Fahrer auf Instagram, Facebook und Co.: Wer hat die meisten Follower?

Die sozialen Medien haben auch für die MotoGP-Fahrer in den vergangenen Jahren an Bedeutung gewonnen - Wir zeigen, welche Fahrer dort besonders gefragt sind

MotoGP-Fahrer auf Instagram, Facebook und Co.: Wer hat die meisten Follower?

Die sozialen Medien sind auch in der MotoGP jüngst immer wieder zum Gesprächsthema geworden: Ob es nun um Jorge Lorenzos Webshow, Maverick Vinales' gelöschten Twitter-Account oder ganz allgemein den zunehmenden Hass im Netz ging. Fakt ist: Auch für die Fahrer werden Instagram & Co. immer wichtiger.

Nicht nur, dass sie sich darüber direkt an ihre Fans wenden können. Auch um ihren Marktwert gegenüber Sponsoren zu steigern, haben die sozialen Medien in den vergangenen Jahren immer mehr an Relevanz gewonnen. So wie die Fahrer auf der Strecke in Siegen und Punkten gemessen werden, zählen hier die Follower.

Die MotoGP-Fahrer im Social-Media-Ranking

Die MotoGP-Fahrer im Social-Media-Ranking
1/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Wir haben die Follower-Zahlen der Fahrer auf Instagram, Facebook und Twitter addiert (Stand: Anfang Mai 2021) - und das ist das Ergebnis!

#23: Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) - 79.000 Follower

#23: Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) - 79.000 Follower
2/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#22: Iker Lecuona (Tech-3-KTM) - 106.000 Follower

#22: Iker Lecuona (Tech-3-KTM) - 106.000 Follower
3/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#21: Brad Binder (KTM) - 292.000 Follower

#21: Brad Binder (KTM) - 292.000 Follower
4/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#20: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR-Honda) - 314.000 Follower

#20: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR-Honda) - 314.000 Follower
5/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#19: Enea Bastianini (Avintia-Ducati) - 326.000 Follower

#19: Enea Bastianini (Avintia-Ducati) - 326.000 Follower
6/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#18: Jorge Martin (Pramac-Ducati) - 435.00

#18: Jorge Martin (Pramac-Ducati) - 435.00
7/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#17: Stefan Bradl (Repsol-Honda): 510.000

#17: Stefan Bradl (Repsol-Honda): 510.000
8/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#16: Joan Mir (Suzuki) - 618.000 Follower

#16: Joan Mir (Suzuki) - 618.000 Follower
9/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#15: Luca Marini (Avintia-Ducati): 691.000 Follower

#15: Luca Marini (Avintia-Ducati): 691.000 Follower
10/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#14: Johann Zarco (Pramac-Ducati) - 760.000 Follower

#14: Johann Zarco (Pramac-Ducati) - 760.000 Follower
11/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#13: Danilo Petrucci (Tech-3-KTM): 806.000 Follower

#13: Danilo Petrucci (Tech-3-KTM): 806.000 Follower
12/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#12 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati): 811.000 Follower

#12 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati): 811.000 Follower
13/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#11 Franco Mordbidelli (Petronas-Yamaha) - 826.000 Follower

#11 Franco Mordbidelli (Petronas-Yamaha) - 826.000 Follower
14/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#10: Jack Miller (Ducati) - 827.000 Follower

#10: Jack Miller (Ducati) - 827.000 Follower
15/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#9: Miguel Oliveira (KTM) - 1.207.000 Follower

#9: Miguel Oliveira (KTM) - 1.207.000 Follower
16/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#8: Alex Rins (Suzuki) - 1.279.000 Follower

#8: Alex Rins (Suzuki) - 1.279.000 Follower
17/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#7: Pol Espargaro (Repsol-Honda) - 1.489.000 Follower

#7: Pol Espargaro (Repsol-Honda) - 1.489.000 Follower
18/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#6: Alex Marquez (LCR-Honda) - 1.570.000 Follower

#6: Alex Marquez (LCR-Honda) - 1.570.000 Follower
19/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#5: Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia): 1.711.000 Follower

#5: Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia): 1.711.000 Follower
20/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#4: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): 1.967.000 Follower

#4: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): 1.967.000 Follower
21/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#3: Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) - 2.122.000 Follower

#3: Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) - 2.122.000 Follower
22/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#2: Marc Marquez (Repsol-Honda) - 12.609.000 Follower

#2: Marc Marquez (Repsol-Honda) - 12.609.000 Follower
23/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#1: Valentino Rossi (Petronas-Yamaha): 28.853.000 Follower

#1: Valentino Rossi (Petronas-Yamaha): 28.853.000 Follower
24/24

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Wir haben uns deshalb angesehen, wie viele Anhänger die 22 Stammpiloten plus Stefan Bradl insgesamt auf sich vereinen können. In die Zählung eingegangen sind die offiziellen Profile der Fahrer auf Instagram, Facebook und Twitter, deren Zahlen wir auf- beziehungsweise abgerundet und am Ende aufaddiert haben.

Die Erkenntnis: Neun Fahrer kommen in der Summe auf mehr als eine Million Follower - und der amtierende Weltmeister Joan Mir zählt nicht dazu. Die Top 2 im Social-Media-Ranking ist dem Rest meilenweit voraus, wobei die unangefochtene Nummer eins wiederum mehr als 16 Millionen Follower Vorsprung hat.

Der Spitzenreiter dürfte dabei kaum jemanden wirklich überraschen. Dafür rangieren andere, von denen man es vielleicht nicht gedacht hätte, erstaunlich weit vorn. Um sich selbst ein Bild davon zu machen, klicken Sie sich am besten durch unsere Fotostrecken mit allen MotoGP-Fahrern und Zahlen zum Thema.

Eine detaillierte Auflistung der Followerzahlen nach Fahrer und Kanal liefert unsere Tabelle:

 
