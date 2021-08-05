MotoGP-Rücktritt von Valentino Rossi: Die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten
Valentino Rossi sagt der MotoGP "Arrivederci": Warum er nach 2021 Schluss macht und wie schwer ihm das gefallen ist - Was Sie zum Rossi-Rücktritt wissen müssen
"Wie ich schon während der Saison gesagt habe, wollte ich nach der Sommerpause meine Entscheidung für das nächste Jahr verkünden. Und ich habe mich entschieden, Ende dieser Saison aufzuhören." Mit diesen Worten machte Valentino Rossi seinen MotoGP-Rücktritt am Donnerstag in Spielberg offiziell.
Nach 26 Jahren in der Motorrad-WM, in denen er insgesamt neun Titel einfuhr (1x 125er, 1x 250er, 7x MotoGP), hängt der 42-Jährige seinen Helm an den Nagel: "Leider wird das meine letzte Saisonhälfte als MotoGP-Fahrer sein."
"Es ist ein sehr, sehr trauriger Moment", gibt Rossi zu. "Denn zu wissen, dass ich im nächsten Jahr mit dem Motorrad keine Rennen mehr fahren werde, ist schwierig. Immerhin habe ich das mehr oder weniger 30 Jahre lang gemacht. Nächstes Jahr wird sich mein Leben also ändern unter diesem Gesichtspunkt."
"Es war großartig. Ich habe diese lange, lange Reise sehr genossen. Es hat so viel Spaß gemacht, diese 25, 26 Jahre in der Motorrad-WM. Ich hatte unvergessliche Momente mit dem ganzen Team, all den Jungs, die für mich arbeiten."
Nach seiner Ansprache stellte sich der Italiener den Fragen der Journalisten und verriet dabei, wie schwer ihm die Entscheidung zum Rücktritt gefallen ist, und warum er die Möglichkeit, 2022 in seinem eigenen VR46-Team zu fahren, ausgeschlagen hat. Die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten gibt es hier im Überblick.
Q&A zum Rossi-Rücktritt: Gründe für den Rückzug
Frage: "Wie schwer ist Ihnen diese Entscheidung gefallen?"
Valentino Rossi: "Ich hatte eine sehr lange Karriere und habe glücklicherweise sehr viele Rennen gewonnen. Aber manche Momente, manche Siege sind unvergesslich. Es ist die reine Freude. Manchmal komme ich eine Woche lang nicht aus dem Grinsen heraus. Und auch nach zehn Tagen lächle ich immer noch."
"Deshalb ist es natürlich eine schwierige Entscheidung. Aber am Ende muss man sich klarmachen, dass in jedem Sport die Ergebnisse zählen. Sie machen den Unterschied. Insofern denke ich, dass es der richtige Schritt ist."
Kein Bruderteam mit Luca Marini: Rossi hat die VR46-Option ausgeschlagen
Foto: Motorsport Images
"Ich hatte die Chance, für mein Team in der MotoGP zu fahren. Zusammen mit meinem Bruder. Das ist natürlich etwas, das mir gefallen hätte. Aber es ist okay, wie es ist. Vor uns liegt noch eine Saisonhälfte. Ich denke, wenn wir am letzten Rennen ankommen, wird es schwieriger sein. Jetzt wollte ich einfach allen meine Entscheidung mitteilen. Ich kann mich über meine Karriere nicht beklagen."
Rossi: "Nicht glücklich, aber der richtige Moment"
Frage: "Wann haben Sie die Entscheidung getroffen?"
Rossi: "Die Entscheidung fiel im Laufe der Saison. Zu Beginn der Saison sagte ich, dass ich mich in der Sommerpause entscheiden werde. Und so war es dann auch. Als die Saison anfing, wollte ich weitermachen. Aber ich musste verstehen, ob ich noch schnell genug bin. Leider waren die Ergebnisse im Saisonverlauf schlechter, als wir erwartet hatten. Ich dachte von Rennen zu Rennen."
Frage: "Wie geht es Ihnen damit?"
Rossi: "Ganz ehrlich: Vor zwei Jahren und selbst noch im vergangenen Jahr war ich nicht bereit, mit der MotoGP aufzuhören. Ich musste verstehen, musste alles versuchen. Aber jetzt komme ich damit zurecht und bin gelassen."
"Ich bin nicht glücklich, klar. Aber selbst wenn ich noch ein Jahr weiter gemacht hätte, wäre ich nächstes Jahr an diesem Punkt auch nicht glücklich. Am liebsten würde ich noch weitere 20 Jahre fahren. Das jetzt ist der richtige Moment. Und wir haben ja noch eine Saisonhälfte vor uns, in der ich versuchen werde, stärker zu sein als in der ersten Hälfte und mein Bestes zu geben."
Ursachenforschung: Warum er zuletzt strauchelte
Frage: "Warum war zuletzt so schwierig für Sie?"
Rossi: "Ich denke, es ist nicht nur ein Faktor, sondern verschiedene. 2018 zum Beispiel hatte ich eine tolle Saison und wurde WM-Dritter. Ich gewann kein Rennen, aber sammelte viele Punkte. In den letzten beiden Rennen hätte ich gewinnen können, machte aber ein paar Fehler. Ich war auf einem guten Niveau."
"2019 begann gut, aber danach änderte sich etwas - was genau, weiß ich nicht. Auch im vergangenen Jahr war ich zu Beginn der Saison recht stark, holte ein Podium, wurde dann Fünfter und war vorne dabei. Aber danach hatte ich immer größere Schwierigkeiten, mit den Topjungs mitzuhalten. Das Level ist natürlich auch sehr, sehr hoch."
"Die neuen, jungen Fahrer werden immer stärker. Alle trainieren viel, sind echte Athleten und arbeiten hart. Da kommen also verschiedene Dinge zusammen. Die genauen Gründe weiß ich nicht. Für dieses Jahr denke ich, dass wir konkurrenzfähiger sein können, auch wenn wir vielleicht nicht gewinnen können. Wir werden auf jeden Fall versuchen, in der zweiten Saisonhälfte stärker zu sein."
Saison im eigenen MotoGP-Team zu risikobehaftet
Frage: "Warum war das VR46-Team für 2022 keine Option für Sie?"
Rossi: "Ich hatte ein Angebot von meinem Team für nächstes Jahr, ein offizielles Angebot. (lacht) Und ich habe gut darüber nachgedacht, denn ich wäre gerne in meinem Team gefahren. Wir haben bereits ein großartiges Moto2- und Moto3-Team mit vielen Leuten, die sich seit langem kennen. Da sind Mechaniker dabei, mit denen ich schon in der 250er-Klasse zusammengearbeitet habe - 1998/99."
"Es ist ein faszinierender Gedanke, mit meinem Team zu fahren. Aber ich habe mich aus diversen Gründen dagegen entschieden. Ich müsste das Motorrad wechseln. Ich denke, es ist ein gutes Projekt, wenn man zwei oder Jahre hat. Aber wenn man bedenkt, dass es nur für eine Saison wäre, überwiegen womöglich die Risiken."
Frage: "Welche Pläne haben Sie für die Zukunft?"
Rossi: "Ich habe ja schon immer gesagt, dass ich auch gerne Autorennen fahre - nicht ganz so gerne wie Motorradrennen. Also denke ich, dass ich das im nächsten Jahr machen werde. Das entwickelt sich im Moment, noch ist nichts entschieden."
"Ich denke, dass ich ein Fahrer fürs Leben bin. Ich wechsle einfach von Motorrädern zu Autos. Sicherlich nicht auf demselben Level. Aber ich werde gewiss Rennen fahren."
Rossi dankt seinen Fans: "Das macht mich stolz"
Frage: "Welche Botschaft haben Sie an Ihre Fans?"
Rossi: "Zuallererst möchte ich meinen Fans sagen, dass ich immer alles gegeben habe, für eine lange, lange Zeit, mehr als 25 Jahre. Ich habe immer das Maximum versucht, mein Maximum, um im Spiel und an der Spitze zu bleiben. Es war ein langer Trip."
"Ich glaube, vieler meiner Fans waren noch nicht mal geboren, als ich angefangen habe. Ich erfahre eine unglaubliche Unterstützung von all den Fans rund um die Welt. Manchmal ist das selbst für mich schwer zu verstehen und auch überraschend. Aber es macht mich unfassbar stolz und ich kann nur allen Danke sagen."
46 Karat Gold: Die Karriere von Valentino Rossi in der Motorrad-WM:
Mit Bildmaterial von MotoGP.com.