Vorheriges
MotoGP / Fotostrecke

Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im MotoGP-Kalender

Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im MotoGP-Kalender
Autor:

Welche Rennstrecken im aktuellen MotoGP-Kalender sind die schnellsten? Unsere Fotostrecke zeigt die Top 10, sortiert nach Streckenrekord mit dem dazugehörigen Streckenrekordhalter!

#10: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spanien) - 168,800 km/h

#10: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spanien) - 168,800 km/h
1/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2018: Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) mit 1:38,680 Minuten

2018: Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) mit 1:38,680 Minuten
2/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#9: Losail International Circuit (Katar) - 170,824 km/h

#9: Losail International Circuit (Katar) - 170,824 km/h
3/20

Foto: : Pramac Racing

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:53,380 Minuten *

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:53,380 Minuten *
4/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

* gefahren im 2. Freien Training

#8: Motorland Aragon (Spanien) - 171,400 km/h

#8: Motorland Aragon (Spanien) - 171,400 km/h
5/20

Foto: : Repsol Media

2015: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:46,635 Minuten

2015: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:46,635 Minuten
6/20

Foto: : Repsol Media

#7: Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentinien) - 177,120 km/h

#7: Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentinien) - 177,120 km/h
7/20

Foto: : Ducati Corse

2014: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:37,683 Minuten

2014: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:37,683 Minuten
8/20

Foto: : Repsol Media

#6: TT Circuit Assen (Niederlande) - 177,698 km/h

#6: TT Circuit Assen (Niederlande) - 177,698 km/h
9/20

2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:32,017 Minuten

2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:32,017 Minuten
10/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#5: Mugello Circuit (Italien) - 178,944 km/h

#5: Mugello Circuit (Italien) - 178,944 km/h
11/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:45,519 Minuten

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:45,519 Minuten
12/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#4: Silverstone Circuit (Großbritannien) - 179,744 km/h

#4: Silverstone Circuit (Großbritannien) - 179,744 km/h
13/20

Foto: : Yamaha MotoGP

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:58,168 Minuten

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:58,168 Minuten
14/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#3: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australien) - 182,173 km/h

#3: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australien) - 182,173 km/h
15/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2013: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) mit 1:27,899 Minuten

2013: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) mit 1:27,899 Minuten
16/20

Foto: : Yamaha MotoGP

#2: Chang International Circuit (Thailand) - 182,731 km/h

#2: Chang International Circuit (Thailand) - 182,731 km/h
17/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:29,719 Minuten

2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:29,719 Minuten
18/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#1: Red Bull Ring (Österreich) - 187,226 km/h

#1: Red Bull Ring (Österreich) - 187,226 km/h
19/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:23,027 Minuten

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:23,027 Minuten
20/20

Foto: : Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rennserie MotoGP
Autor Mario Fritzsche

