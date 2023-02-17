Vorheriges / Fotostrecke: Das Starterfeld der NASCAR-Saison 2023
Daytona 500: Die Startaufstellung zum NASCAR-Auftakt 2023 in Bildern

In dieser Reihenfolge gehen die 40 NASCAR-Piloten am 19. Februar 2023 in die 65. Auflage des Daytona 500, das Auftaktrennen der 75. NASCAR Cup-Saison

1/41

Foto: : Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

2/41
1. Alex Bowman (Hendrick-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

3/41
2. Kyle Larson (Hendrick-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

4/41
3. Joey Logano (Penske-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

5/41
4. Aric Almirola (Stewart/Haas-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

6/41
5. Christopher Bell (Gibbs-Toyota)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

7/41
6. Austin Cindric (Penske-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

8/41
7. Ryan Blaney (Penske-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

9/41
8. Chase Elliott (Hendrick-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

10/41
9. Chris Buescher (RFK-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

11/41
10. Brad Keselowski (RFK-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

12/41
11. Michael McDowell (Front-Row-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

13/41
12. Corey LaJoie (Spire-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

14/41
13. Kevin Harvick (Stewart/Haas-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

15/41
14. Todd Gilliland (Front-Row-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

16/41
15. Bubba Wallace (23XI-Toyota)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

17/41
16. Martin Truex Jr. (Gibbs-Toyota)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

18/41
17. Zane Smith (Front-Row-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

19/41
18. Denny Hamlin (Gibbs-Toyota)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

20/41
19. Harrison Burton (Wood-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

21/41
20. Ryan Preece (Stewart/Haas-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

22/41
21. William Byron (Hendrick-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

23/41
22. Noah Gragson (Legacy-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

24/41
23. Ross Chastain (Trackhouse-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

25/41
24. Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

26/41
25. Erik Jones (Legacy-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

27/41
26. Tyler Reddick (23XI-Toyota)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

28/41
27. Austin Dillon (Childress-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

29/41
28. Justin Haley (Kaulig-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

30/41
29. A.J. Allmendinger (Kaulig-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

31/41
30. Chase Briscoe (Stewart/Haas-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

32/41
31. Ricky Stenhouse (JTG-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

33/41
32. B.J. McLeod (Live-Fast-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

34/41
33. Ty Gibbs (Gibbs-Toyota)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

35/41
34. Conor Daly (Money-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

36/41
35. Cody Ware (Ware-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

37/41
36. Kyle Busch (Childress-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

38/41
37. Ty Dillon (Spire-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

39/41
38. Riley Herbst (Ware-Ford)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

40/41
39. Jimmie Johnson (Legacy-Chevrolet)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

41/41
40. Travis Pastrana (23XI-Toyota)

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

