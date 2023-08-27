Vorheriges / Fotostrecke: Bestenliste der NASCAR-Rennsieger
Die 16 Playoff-Teilnehmer im NASCAR Cup 2023

16, 12, 8 und schließlich 4 Teilnehmer kämpfen in den Playoffs der NASCAR Cup Series 2023 um den Titel. Hier die Ausgangslage!

Die Ausgangslage für den Playoff-Auftakt, das erste Rennen der "Round of 16" am 3. September in Darlington:

Der aktuelle Playoff-Stand im NASCAR Cup 2023:
1. Martin Truex Jr. (Gibbs-Toyota): 2036 Punkte
3 Rennsiege - 6 Stage-Siege - Platz 1 bei Ende der Regular-Season
2. William Byron (Hendrick-Chevrolet): 2036 Punkte
5 Rennsiege - 8 Stage-Siege - Platz 3 bei Ende der Regular-Season
3. Denny Hamlin (Gibbs-Toyota): 2025 Punkte
2 Rennsiege - 5 Stage-Siege - Platz 2 bei Ende der Regular-Season
4. Chris Buescher (RFK-Ford): 2021 Punkte
3 Rennsiege - 1 Stage-Sieg - Platz 6 bei Ende der Regular-Season
5. Kyle Busch (Childress-Chevrolet): 2019 Punkte
3 Rennsiege - 2 Stage-Siege - Platz 9 bei Ende der Regular-Season
6. Kyle Larson (Hendrick-Chevrolet): 2017 Punkte
2 Rennsiege - 3 Stage-Siege - Platz 7 bei Ende der Regular-Season
7. Christopher Bell (Gibbs-Toyota): 2014 Punkte
1 Rennsieg - 2 Stage-Siege - Platz 4 bei Ende der Regular-Season
8. Ross Chastain (Trackhouse-Chevrolet): 2011 Punkte
1 Rennsieg - 5 Stage-Siege - Platz 10 bei Ende der Regular-Season
9. Brad Keselowski (RFK-Ford): 2010 Punkte
0 Rennsiege - 4 Stage-Siege - Platz 5 bei Ende der Regular-Season
10. Tyler Reddick (23XI-Toyota): 2009 Punkte
1 Rennsieg - 4 Stage-Siege - Platz 12 bei Ende der Regular-Season
11. Joey Logano (Penske-Ford): 2008 Punkte
1 Rennsieg - 3 Stage-Siege - Platz 11 bei Ende der Regular-Season
12. Ryan Blaney (Penske-Ford): 2008 Punkte
1 Rennsieg - 3 Stage-Siege - Platz 13 bei Ende der Regular-Season
13. Michael McDowell (Front-Row-Ford): 2007 Punkte
1 Rennsieg - 2 Stage-Siege - Platz 15 bei Ende der Regular-Season
14. Ricky Stenhouse (JTG-Chevrolet): 2005 Punkte
1 Rennsieg - 0 Stage-Siege - Platz 17 bei Ende der Regular-Season
15. Kevin Harvick (Stewart/Haas-Ford): 2004 Punkte
0 Rennsiege - 1 Stage-Sieg - Platz 8 bei Ende der Regular-Season
16. Bubba Wallace (23XI-Toyota): 2000 Punkte
0 Rennsiege - 0 Stage-Siege - Platz 14 bei Ende der Regular-Season
