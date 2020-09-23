NASCAR Cup
Kalender Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung
NASCAR Cup / Fotostrecke

NASCAR 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)

Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)
1/53

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Kurt Busch (#1) und Kyle Larson/Matt Kenseth (#42) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Kurt Busch

Bestätigt für 2021: Kurt Busch
2/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kurt Busch fährt auch 2021 den Ganassi-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 1

Bestätigt als Ganassi-Neuzugang für 2021: Ross Chastain

Bestätigt als Ganassi-Neuzugang für 2021: Ross Chastain
3/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ross Chastain, der 2020 einzelne Rennen für Roush Fenway Racing und für Spire Motorsports fuhr, wechselt für 2021 zu Chip Ganassi Racing und fährt den Ganassi-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 42. Matt Kenseth steht vor dem endgültigen Karriereende. Kyle Larson könnte bei einem anderen Team sein Comeback geben.

Team Penske (Ford)

Team Penske (Ford)
4/53

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Brad Keselowski (#2), Ryan Blaney (#12) und Joey Logano (#22) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Brad Keselowski

Bestätigt für 2021: Brad Keselowski
5/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Brad Keselowski fährt auch 2021 den Penske-Ford mit der Startnummer 2

Bestätigt für 2021: Ryan Blaney

Bestätigt für 2021: Ryan Blaney
6/53

Foto: : Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Ryan Blaney fährt auch 2021 den Penske-Ford mit der Startnummer 12

Bestätigt für 2021: Joey Logano

Bestätigt für 2021: Joey Logano
7/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Joey Logano fährt auch 2021 den Penske-Ford mit der Startnummer 22

Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)
8/53

Foto: : NASCAR Media

2020 mit Austin Dillon (#3) und Tyler Reddick (#8) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Austin Dillon

Bestätigt für 2021: Austin Dillon
9/53

Foto: : NASCAR Media

Austin Dillon fährt auch 2021 den Childress-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 3

Bestätigt für 2021: Tyler Reddick

Bestätigt für 2021: Tyler Reddick
10/53

Foto: : Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Tyler Reddick fährt auch 2021 den Childress-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 8

Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)
11/53

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Kevin Harvick (#4) , Aric Almirola (#10) , Clint Bowyer (#14) und Cole Custer (#41) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Kevin Harvick

Bestätigt für 2021: Kevin Harvick
12/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kevin Harvick fährt auch 2021 den Stewart/Haas-Ford mit der Startnummer 4

Bestätigt für 2021: Aric Almirola

Bestätigt für 2021: Aric Almirola
13/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Aric Almirola fährt auch 2021 den Stewart/Haas-Ford mit der Startnummer 10

Bestätigt für 2021: Cole Custer

Bestätigt für 2021: Cole Custer
14/53

Foto: : Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Cole Custer fährt auch 2021 den Stewart/Haas-Ford mit der Startnummer 41

Clint Bowyer ?

Clint Bowyer ?
15/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ob Clint Bowyer sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Kyle Larson ?

Kyle Larson ?
16/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Dockt Kyle Larson nach Verlust seines Ganassi-Cockpits für 2021 bei Stewart-Haas Racing an?

Chase Briscoe ?

Chase Briscoe ?
17/53

Foto: : Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Oder steigt Chase Briscoe aus der Xfinity-Serie auf, um 2021 für Stewart-Haas Racing im Cup zu fahren?

Roush Fenway Racing (Ford)

Roush Fenway Racing (Ford)
18/53

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Ryan Newman/Ross Chastain (#6) und Chris Buescher (#17) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Ryan Newman

Bestätigt für 2021: Ryan Newman
19/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ryan Newman fährt auch 2021 den Roush-Ford mit der Startnummer 6

Bestätigt für 2021: Chris Buescher

Bestätigt für 2021: Chris Buescher
20/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chris Buescher fährt auch 2021 den Roush-Ford mit der Startnummer 17

Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
21/53

Foto: : Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Chase Elliott (#9), William Byron (#24) , Jimmie Johnson/Justin Allgaier (#48) und Alex Bowman (#88) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Chase Elliott

Bestätigt für 2021: Chase Elliott
22/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chase Elliott fährt auch 2021 den Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 9

Bestätigt für 2021: William Byron

Bestätigt für 2021: William Byron
23/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

William Byron fährt auch 2021 den Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 24

Bestätigt für 2021: Alex Bowman

Bestätigt für 2021: Alex Bowman
24/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Alex Bowman fährt auch 2021 für Hendrick Motorsports. Ob er im Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 88 sitzen bleibt oder das Auto mit der Startnummer 48 übernimmt, ist noch offen.

Erik Jones ?

Erik Jones ?
25/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Dockt Erik Jones nach Verlust seines Gibbs-Cockpits für 2021 bei Hendrick Motorsports an?

Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
26/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Denny Hamlin (#11), Kyle Busch (#18), Martin Truex Jr. (#19) und Erik Jones (#20) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Denny Hamlin

Bestätigt für 2021: Denny Hamlin
27/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Denny Hamlin fährt auch 2021 den Gibbs-Toyota mit der Startnummer 11

Bestätigt für 2021: Kyle Busch

Bestätigt für 2021: Kyle Busch
28/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kyle Busch fährt auch 2021 den Gibbs-Toyota mit der Startnummer 18

Bestätigt für 2021: Martin Truex Jr.

Bestätigt für 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
29/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Martin Truex Jr. fährt auch 2021 den Gibbs-Toyota mit der Startnummer 19

Bestätigt als Gibbs-Neuzugang für 2021: Christopher Bell

Bestätigt als Gibbs-Neuzugang für 2021: Christopher Bell
30/53

Foto: : Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Christopher Bell, der 2020 für den zusperrenden Rennstall Leavine Family Racing fuhr, wechselt für 2021 zu Joe Gibbs Racing und fährt den Gibbs-Toyota mit der Startnummer 20. Erik Jones ist auf dem Markt.

Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)

Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)
31/53

Foto: : Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Matt DiBenedetto (#21) angetreten

Matt DiBenedetto ?

Matt DiBenedetto ?
32/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ob Matt DiBenedetto sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Austin Cindric ?

Austin Cindric ?
33/53

Foto: : Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Steigt Austin Cindric aus der Xfinity-Serie auf, um 2021 für Wood Brothers Racing im Cup zu fahren?

Neues Team für 2021 von Michael Jordan und Denny Hamlin

Neues Team für 2021 von Michael Jordan und Denny Hamlin
34/53

Foto: : Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Name des Teams noch unbekannt, Toyota als Hersteller wahrscheinlich

Bestätigt: Bubba Wallace

Bestätigt: Bubba Wallace
35/53

Foto: : Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace wechselt für 2021 von Richard Petty Motorsports zum neuen Team von Michael Jordan und Denny Hamlin. Dort wird er voraussichtlich einen Toyota mit der Startnummer 23 fahren.

Go FAS Racing (Ford)

Go FAS Racing (Ford)
36/53

Foto: : Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Corey LaJoie (#32) angetreten

Fahrer gesucht

Fahrer gesucht
37/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Das Go-FAS-Cockpit ist für 2021 zu vergeben. Corey LaJoie verlässt das Team.

Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

Front Row Motorsports (Ford)
38/53

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Michael McDowell (#34) und John Hunter Nemechek (#38) angetreten

Michael McDowell ?

Michael McDowell ?
39/53

Foto: : Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Ob Michael McDowell sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

John Hunter Nemechek ?

John Hunter Nemechek ?
40/53

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

Ob John Hunter Nemechek sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

JTG Daugherty Racing (Chevrolet)

JTG Daugherty Racing (Chevrolet)
41/53

Foto: : John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Ryan Preece (#37) und Ricky Stenhouse (#47) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Ricky Stenhouse

Bestätigt für 2021: Ricky Stenhouse
42/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ricky Stenhouse fährt auch 2021 den JTG-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 47

Corey LaJoie ?

Corey LaJoie ?
43/53

Foto: : Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Dockt Corey LaJoie, der Go FAS Racing verlassen wird, für 2021 bei JTG Daugherty Racing an?

Richard Petty Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Richard Petty Motorsports (Chevrolet)
44/53

Foto: : Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Bubba Wallace (#43) angetreten

Daniel Suarez ?

Daniel Suarez ?
45/53

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Dockt Daniel Suarez, der Gaunt Brothers Racing verlassen wird, für 2021 bei Richard Petty Motorsports an?

Ty Dillon ?

Ty Dillon ?
46/53

Foto: : Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Oder kommt Ty Dillon, der das Cockpit beim zusperrenden Rennstall Germain Racing verliert, für 2021 zum Petty-Team?

Rick Ware Racing (Chevrolet/Ford)

Rick Ware Racing (Chevrolet/Ford)
47/53

Foto: : Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

2020 mit diversen Fahrern angetreten (#51 und #53)

Rick Ware Racing (Partnerteams; vormals Premium und Baldwin)

Rick Ware Racing (Partnerteams; vormals Premium und Baldwin)
48/53

Foto: : Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2020 mit diversen Fahrern angetreten (#7, #15 und #27)

Fahrer gesucht

Fahrer gesucht
49/53

Foto: : Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Kandidaten auf die Cockpits bei Rick Ware Racing und den Partnerteams für 2021 offen

Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)
50/53

Foto: : Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

2020 mit diversen Fahrern (#77) angetreten

Justin Haley ?

Justin Haley ?
51/53

Foto: : Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Bekommt Justin Haley für 2021 eines von dann zwei verfügbaren Cockpits bei Spire Motorsports?

StarCom Racing (Chevrolet)

StarCom Racing (Chevrolet)
52/53

Foto: : Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Quin Houff (#00) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Quin Houff

Bestätigt für 2021: Quin Houff
53/53

Foto: : Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Quin Houff fährt auch 2021 den StarCom-Chevrolet mit Startnummer 00
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die NASCAR Cup-Saison 2021 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits

Der Rennkalender für die Saison 2021 der höchsten NASCAR-Liga lässt aufgrund der Auswirkungen der COVID-19-Pandemie nach wie vor auf sich warten.

Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der einzelnen Teams aber gibt es schon den einen oder anderen Fahrwechsel zu vermelden. Und auch ein komplett neues Team hat seine Teilnahme an der NASCAR Cup Series 2021 angekündigt.

Wir geben in Form der obigen Fotostrecke und zudem in der tabellarischen Übersicht einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.

Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die NASCAR Cup-Saison 2021

Team Fahrer 1 Fahrer 2 Fahrer 3 Fahrer 4 Im Gespräch
Ganassi Kurt Busch Ross Chastain --- --- ---
Penske Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Joey Logano --- ---
Childress Austin Dillon Tyler Reddick --- --- ---
Stewart/Haas Kevin Harvick Aric Almirola Cole Custer ??

Clint Bowyer,

Kyle Larson,

Chase Briscoe
Roush Ryan Newman Chris Buescher --- --- ---
Hendrick Chase Elliott William Byron Alex Bowman ?? Erik Jones
Gibbs Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Christopher Bell ---
Wood ?? --- --- ---

Matt DiBenedetto,

Austin Cindric
Jordan/Hamlin (Name TBC)
 Bubba Wallace --- --- --- ---
Go FAS ?? --- --- --- ?
Front Row ?? ?? --- ---

Michael McDowell,

John Hunter Nemechek
JTG Ricky Stenhouse ?? --- --- Corey LaJoie
Petty ?? --- --- ---

Daniel Suarez,

Ty Dillon

Ware

(mit Partnerteams)

 ?? ?? ?? ??  
Spire ?? ?? --- --- Justin Haley
StarCom Quin Houff --- --- --- ---

 

Der aktuelle Playoff-Stand im NASCAR Cup 2020

Der aktuelle Playoff-Stand im NASCAR Cup 2020
Rennserie NASCAR Cup
Autor Mario Fritzsche

