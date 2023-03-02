Vorheriges / Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2022: Alpine
Formel 1 / Sachir Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Bahrain-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Bahrain 2023, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Alfa Romeo C43: Unterboden
Alfa Romeo C43: Unterboden
1/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Antriebsinstallation
Alfa Romeo C43: Antriebsinstallation
2/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Lenkrad
Alpine A523: Lenkrad
4/18

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine A523: Halo-Cockpitschutz
Alpine A523: Halo-Cockpitschutz
5/18

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine A523: Halo-Cockpitschutz
Alpine A523: Halo-Cockpitschutz
6/18

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine A523: Motorhaube
Alpine A523: Motorhaube
7/18

Foto: : Roberto Chinchero

Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
8/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Motorhauben
Ferrari SF-23: Motorhauben
9/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
10/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
11/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
12/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Motorhaube
Alpine A523: Motorhaube
13/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
14/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Kühler-Installation
Mercedes W14: Kühler-Installation
15/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
16/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel und Diffusor
Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel und Diffusor
17/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
18/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Bahrain-Grand-Prix 2023

