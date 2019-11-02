Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim GP USA

Topic
Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix der USA in Austin, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Fotostrecke
Liste
Mercedes W10: Frontflügel
1/15
Foto: : Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Mercedes W10: Frontflügel
2/15
Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mercedes W10: Vorderradaufhängung
3/15
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W10: Windabweiser
4/15
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W10: Hinterradaufhängung
5/15
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W10: Unterboden und Hinterradaufhängung
6/15
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W10: Hinterradaufhängung mit Sensoren
7/15
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90: Frontpartie mit S-Schacht-Öffnung
8/15
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas VF-19: Vergleich der Frontflügel-Spezifikationen
9/15
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB15: S-Schacht-Öffnung
10/15
Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB15: Vorderradaufhängung
11/15
Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB15: Windabweiser
12/15
Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB15: Heckflügel
13/15
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB15: Auspuff
14/15
Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Renault R.S.19: Lenkrad
15/15
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
