Formel 1
Formel 1
R
Formel 1
Sotschi
26 Sept.
-
29 Sept.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Suzuka
10 Okt.
-
13 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Mexiko-Stadt
24 Okt.
-
27 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Austin
01 Nov.
-
03 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Sao Paulo
14 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Abu Dhabi
Tickets
28 Nov.
-
01 Dez.
1. Training in
7 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
Details anzeigen:
Kalender Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung
Einloggen

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Kaufen Shop

Lade Deine Apps herunter

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
TV Tickets Kaufen Shop
Formel-1-Technik mit Giorgio Piola
Topic

Formel-1-Technik mit Giorgio Piola
Startseite Fotos Grafiken Jetzt einkaufen
Vorheriges Nächstes
Formel 1 / Austin / Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim GP USA

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim GP USA
02.11.2019, 20:03

Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix der USA in Austin, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Fotostrecke
Liste

Mercedes W10: Frontflügel

Mercedes W10: Frontflügel
1/15

Foto: : Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W10: Frontflügel

Mercedes W10: Frontflügel
2/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W10: Vorderradaufhängung

Mercedes W10: Vorderradaufhängung
3/15

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W10: Windabweiser

Mercedes W10: Windabweiser
4/15

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W10: Hinterradaufhängung

Mercedes W10: Hinterradaufhängung
5/15

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W10: Unterboden und Hinterradaufhängung

Mercedes W10: Unterboden und Hinterradaufhängung
6/15

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W10: Hinterradaufhängung mit Sensoren

Mercedes W10: Hinterradaufhängung mit Sensoren
7/15

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90: Frontpartie mit S-Schacht-Öffnung

Ferrari SF90: Frontpartie mit S-Schacht-Öffnung
8/15

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas VF-19: Vergleich der Frontflügel-Spezifikationen

Haas VF-19: Vergleich der Frontflügel-Spezifikationen
9/15

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB15: S-Schacht-Öffnung

Red Bull RB15: S-Schacht-Öffnung
10/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB15: Vorderradaufhängung

Red Bull RB15: Vorderradaufhängung
11/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB15: Windabweiser

Red Bull RB15: Windabweiser
12/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB15: Heckflügel

Red Bull RB15: Heckflügel
13/15

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB15: Auspuff

Red Bull RB15: Auspuff
14/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Renault R.S.19: Lenkrad

Renault R.S.19: Lenkrad
15/15

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nächster Artikel
Renault verpflichtet Pat Fry: "Gute Ergänzung" für das Team 2020

Vorheriger Artikel

Renault verpflichtet Pat Fry: "Gute Ergänzung" für das Team 2020

Nächster Artikel

Formel 1 Austin 2019: Das Qualifying im Formel-1-Liveticker

Formel 1 Austin 2019: Das Qualifying im Formel-1-Liveticker
Kommentare laden

Artikel-Info

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Austin

Renn-Center

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov. - 1 Dez.
1. Training Beginnt in
7 Tagen
Session Datum
Ortszeit
Deine Uhrzeit
 Inhalt
1. Training
Fr. 29 Nov.
Fr. 29 Nov.
04:00
13:00
2. Training
Fr. 29 Nov.
Fr. 29 Nov.
08:00
17:00
3. Training
Sa. 30 Nov.
Sa. 30 Nov.
05:00
14:00
Qualifying
Sa. 30 Nov.
Sa. 30 Nov.
08:00
17:00
Rennen
So. 1 Dez.
So. 1 Dez.
08:10
17:10
Neuestes Ergebnis Gesamtwertung

Angesagt

1
MotoGP

Quartararo nur auf P7: Warum der Pole-Setter in Sepang chancenlos war

Aktuelle Videos

Red Bull: Boxenstopp ohne Schwerkraft! 02:09
Formel 1

Red Bull: Boxenstopp ohne Schwerkraft!

Brasilien: Darum stoppte Hamilton nicht unter dem Safety-Car 05:06
Formel 1

Brasilien: Darum stoppte Hamilton nicht unter dem Safety-Car

Rosberg analysiert den Ferrari-Crash 09:05
Formel 1

Rosberg analysiert den Ferrari-Crash

Red Bull: Vollgas am Strand 01:21
Formel 1

Red Bull: Vollgas am Strand

Diese Fahrer wurden suspendiert! 08:05
Formel 1

Diese Fahrer wurden suspendiert!

Aktuelle News

Top 10: Historische Kollisionen unter Teamkollegen in der Formel 1
F1

Top 10: Historische Kollisionen unter Teamkollegen in der Formel 1

Boxenstopp-Weltrekord, Schwerelosigkeit: Red Bull setzt neue Maßstäbe!
F1

Boxenstopp-Weltrekord, Schwerelosigkeit: Red Bull setzt neue Maßstäbe!

Valtteri Bottas: Wird Red Bull 2020 gefährlicher als Ferrari?
F1

Valtteri Bottas: Wird Red Bull 2020 gefährlicher als Ferrari?

Schumachers "Schicksalsstrecke": Formel 1 ab 2021 wieder in Jerez?
F1

Schumachers "Schicksalsstrecke": Formel 1 ab 2021 wieder in Jerez?

Esteban Ocon darf im Dezember in Abu Dhabi für Renault testen
F1

Esteban Ocon darf im Dezember in Abu Dhabi für Renault testen

Kalender

Formel 1
  • Formel 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Angetrieben von
28 Nov.
Tickets
Kompletter Rennkalender
Unseren Newsletter abonnieren

Die App von Motorsport.com

Rennserie

Motorsport Network

Kontaktiere uns

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.