Bilder: Das Design des AlphaTauri AT04 der Formel-1-Saison 2023
AlphaTauri hat in New York das Design seines neuen Boliden für die Formel-1-Saison 2023 gezeigt. Hier sind die besten Bilder des AlphaTauri AT04
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Aktuelle News
Bilder: Das Design des AlphaTauri AT04 der Formel-1-Saison 2023
Bilder: Das Design des AlphaTauri AT04 der Formel-1-Saison 2023 Bilder: Das Design des AlphaTauri AT04 der Formel-1-Saison 2023
Die Formel-1-Autos 2023 in Bildern
Die Formel-1-Autos 2023 in Bildern Die Formel-1-Autos 2023 in Bildern
Vergleich Formel-1-Lackierungen 2023 vs. 2022: Alphatauri
Vergleich Formel-1-Lackierungen 2023 vs. 2022: Alphatauri Vergleich Formel-1-Lackierungen 2023 vs. 2022: Alphatauri
IndyCar 2023: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
IndyCar 2023: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel IndyCar 2023: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.