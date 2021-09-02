Formel 1 / Zandvoort Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Niederlande-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Belgien-Grand-Prix 2021 in Spa-Francorchamps, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alpine A521: Kühlöffnungen
1/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR21: Kühlöffnungen
2/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Unterboden
3/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Unterboden
4/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Diffusor
5/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Unterboden
6/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR21: Unterboden
7/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Kommentare laden
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Niederlande-Grand-Prix 2021
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Angesagt Heute
Aktuelle News
Listen to this article