Formel 1 / Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Ferrari SF1000 / Fotostrecke

Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Ferrari seit 1950

Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Ferrari seit 1950
11.02.2020, 18:50

Das von Enzo Ferrari gegründete Formel-1-Team Ferrari ist der dienstälteste Rennstall in der Formel 1. Schon seit 1950 startet das Traditionsteam in der Meisterschaft. Hier sind alle Ferrari-Autos bis hin zum Neuwagen von Vettel und Räikkönen!

1950: Ferrari 125

1950: Ferrari 125
1/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead

1950-1951: Ferrari 375

1950-1951: Ferrari 375
2/72

Foto: : Ferrari Media Center

Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi

1952-1953: Ferrari 500

1952-1953: Ferrari 500
3/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
4/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Piero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon

1954-1955: Ferrari 625

1954-1955: Ferrari 625
5/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
6/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
7/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
8/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips

1958-1960: Ferrari 246

1958-1960: Ferrari 246
9/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Cliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips

1960: Ferrari 246P

1960: Ferrari 246P
10/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Ritchie Ginther

1961-1962: Ferrari 156

1961-1962: Ferrari 156
11/72

Foto: : Sutton Images

Fahrer: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips

1963: Ferrari 156/63

1963: Ferrari 156/63
12/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1964-1965: Ferrari 158

1964-1965: Ferrari 158
13/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
14/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1966: Ferrari 246/66

1966: Ferrari 246/66
15/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti

1966-1967: Ferrari 312

1966-1967: Ferrari 312
16/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
17/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
18/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Chris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodriguez

1969: Ferrari 312/69

1969: Ferrari 312/69
19/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Chris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodriguez

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
20/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Chris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
21/72

Foto: : Lucien Harmegnies

Fahrer: Mario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
22/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
23/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
24/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
25/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
26/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1979: Ferrari 312T4

1979: Ferrari 312T4
27/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1980: Ferrari 312T5

1980: Ferrari 312T5
28/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1981: Ferrari 126CK

1981: Ferrari 126CK
29/72

Foto: : Ercole Colombo

Fahrer: Didier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve

1982: Ferrari 126C2

1982: Ferrari 126C2
30/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Mario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve

1983: Ferrari 126C2B

1983: Ferrari 126C2B
31/72

Foto: : Ercole Colombo

Fahrer: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay

1983: Ferrari 126C3

1983: Ferrari 126C3
32/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay

1984: Ferrari 126C4

1984: Ferrari 126C4
33/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux

1985: Ferrari 156/85

1985: Ferrari 156/85
34/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson

1986: Ferrari 156/85

1986: Ferrari 156/85
35/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson

1987: Ferrari F1-87

1987: Ferrari F1-87
36/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
37/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger

1989: Ferrari 640

1989: Ferrari 640
38/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Gerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell

1990: Ferrari 641

1990: Ferrari 641
39/72

Foto: : Sutton Images

Fahrer: Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost

1991: Ferrari 642

1991: Ferrari 642
40/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Alain Prost

1991: Ferrari 643

1991: Ferrari 643
41/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost

1992: Ferrari F92A

1992: Ferrari F92A
42/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini

1992: Ferrari F92AT

1992: Ferrari F92AT
43/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli

1993: Ferrari F93A

1993: Ferrari F93A
44/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1994: Ferrari 412T1

1994: Ferrari 412T1
45/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini

1994: Ferrari 412T1B

1994: Ferrari 412T1B
46/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1995: Ferrari 412T2

1995: Ferrari 412T2
47/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1996: Ferrari F310

1996: Ferrari F310
48/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1997: Ferrari F310B

1997: Ferrari F310B
49/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1998: Ferrari F300

1998: Ferrari F300
50/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1999: Ferrari F399

1999: Ferrari F399
51/72

Foto: : Sutton Images

Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

2000: Ferrari F1-2000
52/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
53/72

Foto: : Ferrari Media Center

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
54/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
55/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2004: Ferrari F2004

2004: Ferrari F2004
56/72

Foto: : Bridgestone Corporation

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2005: Ferrari F2005

2005: Ferrari F2005
57/72

Foto: : LAT Images

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2006: Ferrari 248F1

2006: Ferrari 248F1
58/72

Foto: : Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher

2007: Ferrari F2007

2007: Ferrari F2007
59/72

Foto: : Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2008: Ferrari F2008

2008: Ferrari F2008
60/72

Foto: : Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2009: Ferrari F60

2009: Ferrari F60
61/72

Foto: : Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Luca Badoer, Giancarlo Fisichella, Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2010: Ferrari F10

2010: Ferrari F10
62/72

Foto: : Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2011: Ferrari F150

2011: Ferrari F150
63/72

Foto: : Ferrari Media Center

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2012: Ferrari F2012

2012: Ferrari F2012
64/72

Foto: : Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2013: Ferrari F138

2013: Ferrari F138
65/72

Foto: : Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2014: Ferrari F14 T

2014: Ferrari F14 T
66/72

Foto: : Rainier Ehrhardt

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen

2015: Ferrari SF-15T

2015: Ferrari SF-15T
67/72

Foto: : Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2016: Ferrari SF16-H

2016: Ferrari SF16-H
68/72

Foto: : Pirelli

Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2017: Ferrari SF70H

2017: Ferrari SF70H
69/72

Foto: : Sutton Images

Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2018: Ferrari SF71H

2018: Ferrari SF71H
70/72

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2019: Ferrari SF90

2019: Ferrari SF90
71/72

Foto: : Ferrari

Fahrer: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel

2020: Ferrari SF1000

2020: Ferrari SF1000
72/72

Foto: : Ferrari

Fahrer: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Ferrari SF1000
Fahrer Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa, Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher, Jean Alesi, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Gilles Villeneuve, Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Autor Stefan Ehlen

