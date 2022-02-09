Vorheriges / Red Bull RB18: Das ist Max Verstappens Titelverteidiger für die Formel 1 2022 Nächstes / Formel 1 2022: Der neue Red Bull RB18 von Max VerstappenFormel 1 Fotostrecke
Die Formel-1-Autos 2022 in Bildern
Vorhang auf für die neuen Formel-1-Autos für die Saison 2022! In dieser Fotostrecke zeigen wir alle Neuwagen nach ihrer jeweiligen Vorstellung durch die Teams!
Die Formel-1-Präsentationen 2022
1/7
Foto: : McLaren
Red Bull RB18
2/7
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull RB18
3/7
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull RB18
4/7
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Haas VF-22
5/7
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Haas VF-22
6/7
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Haas VF-22
7/7
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
